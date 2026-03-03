Podcast, The Take
The Take: Why Iran’s system may endure the US–Israel strikes

The regime in Tehran may be more prepared than Washington expected.

Mourners chant slogans during a memorial rally held by supporters of Lebanon's Shiite Muslim Hezbollah movement a day after Iran's supreme leader was assassinated during a US and Israeli offensive on Tehran, in Beirut's southern suburbs on March 1, 2026. [Anwar AMRO/ AFP]
Mourners chant slogans during a memorial rally held by Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon, a day after the US and Israel assassinated Iran's supreme leader, in Beirut's southern suburbs, on March 1, 2026 [Anwar AMRO/AFP]
Published On 3 Mar 2026

With US-Israel strikes killing Iran’s supreme leader, and Tehran’s retaliation unfolding, Washington and Israel appear to be testing the durability of the Islamic Republic.

But Iran’s political system was designed to survive leadership loss and external pressure.

What does the US misunderstand about Tehran’s structure, and how far is Iran prepared to go?

In this episode: 

  • Ali Hashem, Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Tamara Khandaker, Marcos Bartolomé and Sarí El-Khalili, with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Maya Hamadah, and our host, Malika Balil. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

