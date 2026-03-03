The Take: Why Iran’s system may endure the US–Israel strikes
The regime in Tehran may be more prepared than Washington expected.
With US-Israel strikes killing Iran’s supreme leader, and Tehran’s retaliation unfolding, Washington and Israel appear to be testing the durability of the Islamic Republic.
But Iran’s political system was designed to survive leadership loss and external pressure.
What does the US misunderstand about Tehran’s structure, and how far is Iran prepared to go?
In this episode:
- Ali Hashem, Al Jazeera correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by David Enders, Tamara Khandaker, Marcos Bartolomé and Sarí El-Khalili, with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Maya Hamadah, and our host, Malika Balil. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
