The Take: Why Iran’s system may endure the US–Israel strikes

The regime in Tehran may be more prepared than Washington expected.

With US-Israel strikes killing Iran’s supreme leader, and Tehran’s retaliation unfolding, Washington and Israel appear to be testing the durability of the Islamic Republic.

But Iran’s political system was designed to survive leadership loss and external pressure.

What does the US misunderstand about Tehran’s structure, and how far is Iran prepared to go?

Ali Hashem, Al Jazeera correspondent

