The Take: Inside Trump’s quiet plan to ‘take’ Cuba

As the world tries to reach Cuba through aid convoys, the US continues to impose a fuel blockade.

International convoys are bringing aid to Cuba in protest against the United States fuel blockade as the Caribbean nation tries to fend off US threats of a takeover. With Cubans continuing to live with prolonged blackouts and the government preparing for a military confrontation, can the Cuban government again survive the latest US effort to overthrow it?

In this episode:

Ed Augustin (@EdAugReporter), journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li and Sari el-Khalili with Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our guest host Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Alexandra Locke and Sari el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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