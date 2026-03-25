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The Take: Inside Trump’s quiet plan to ‘take’ Cuba

As the world tries to reach Cuba through aid convoys, the US continues to impose a fuel blockade.

A supporter of the Greek Communist Party KKE holds a flag of Cuba during a demonstration against the economic suffocation and the aggression plans announced by US President Donald Trump, outside the Greek parliament in Athens on March 11, 2026. [Aggelos Nakkas/ Reuters]
A supporter of the Greek Communist Party holds a Cuban flag during a demonstration against the US policy and embargo on the island nation outside the Hellenic Parliament in Athens on March 11, 2026 [Aggelos Nakka/Reuters]
Published On 25 Mar 2026

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International convoys are bringing aid to Cuba in protest against the United States fuel blockade as the Caribbean nation tries to fend off US threats of a takeover. With Cubans continuing to live with prolonged blackouts and the government preparing for a military confrontation, can the Cuban government again survive the latest US effort to overthrow it?

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Episode credits: 

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li and Sari el-Khalili with Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our guest host Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Alexandra Locke and Sari el-Khalili. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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