The Take: Is war turning Tehran’s air into a chemical weapon?
Black rain follows oil strikes in Tehran, spreading toxic fallout into air, soil and water.
Black rain has fallen over Tehran after oil depot strikes in the United States-Israel war on Iran filled the sky with toxic petrochemical smoke. The contamination can seep into lungs, soil and water with long-term risks ranging from cancer to lasting environmental damage. What happens when the air people breathe becomes part of the battlefield?
In this episode:
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- Narges Bajoghli, cultural anthropologist, Johns Hopkins University
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz, Marcos Bartolome and Sari el-Khalili with Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our guest host Tamara Khandaker. It was edited by Sari el-Khalili.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.
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