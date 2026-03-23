The Take: How the Iran war is about to hit your wallet

Strikes on gas sites are driving up energy costs, pushing up prices for power, food and more worldwide.

Strikes on a gasfield and energy production facilities are now part of the United States-Israeli war with Iran. But their effects will echo far beyond the Gulf by raising power, food and other prices worldwide. As gas supplies shrink and costs rise, who will feel it most, and how far could the shock spread?

In this episode:

Justin Dargin (@justindargin), energy expert, Middle East Council on Global Affairs

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome, Tamara Khandaker, Sari el-Khalili, Chloe K Li, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan and our guest host Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Sari el-Khalili. Alex Roldan is our sound designer.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolome, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sari el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Chloe K Li, Alexandra Locke, Catherine Nouhan, Alex Roldan and Noor Wazwaz. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our editorial intern is Tuleen Barakat. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Andrew Greiner is lead of audience engagement. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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