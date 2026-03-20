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The Take: Will Europe be pulled into the Iran war?

Europe is under pressure as Trump pushes allies to support the Iran war. How are they responding?

This photograph shows the meeting room ahead of an EU Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on March 19, 2026. European Union leaders meet in the context of the US-Israeli war against Iran that is consuming the Middle East, and its consequences on energy prices and security. [NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP]
This photograph shows the meeting room ahead of an EU Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on March 19, 2026. European Union leaders meet in the context of the US-Israeli war against Iran that is consuming the Middle East, and its consequences on energy prices and security. [NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP] (AFP)
Published On 20 Mar 2026

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As US President Donald Trump pushes deeper into war with Iran, Europe is keeping its distance, calling it “not our war”. But as strikes on Gulf energy facilities send oil and gas prices soaring, that distance is being tested. In a rare joint move, leaders from across Europe and Japan have pledged to help stabilize energy markets and ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Can Europe stay out of the fighting while being pulled in by its economic consequences?

In this episode: 

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Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Chloe K Li, with Spencer Cline, Sonia Baghat, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Sari el-Khalili. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.  Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

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