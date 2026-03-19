The Take: How simple drones are outwitting Pakistan’s military

Low-cost drone attacks are hitting deep inside Pakistan, raising new fears about escalation and vulnerability.

Drone attacks are reaching deeper into Pakistan, hitting sensitive areas and raising alarm. Officials call them rudimentary, but analysts warn their impact could far exceed their sophistication. What do these low-cost drones reveal about the country’s vulnerabilities, and what comes next as tensions with Afghanistan continue to grow?

In this episode:

Abid Hussain, Al Jazeera digital correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz, Marcos Bartolome and Sari el-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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