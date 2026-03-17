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The Take: Why Iranians are taking to Tehran’s streets during war

As bombs fall and millions are displaced, protests grow in Iran. Could this war be strengthening Iran’s resolve?

An Iranian woman reacts as she takes part in the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally, a commemoration in support of the Palestinian people on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Tehran on March 13, 2026. [AFP]
An Iranian woman takes part in a rally on al-Quds Day, held to support the Palestinian people on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Tehran on March 13, 2026 [AFP]
Published On 17 Mar 2026

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As bombs hit cities across Iran, thousands of people have taken to the streets in defiance to protest against the war. From Tehran University to the protests in the capital, we explore how Iranians are responding to the United States and Israeli attacks and what it reveals about the next generation’s view of the world.

In this episode: 

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  • Foad Izadi (@IzadiFoad), associate professor, Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome and Sonia Bhagat with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke and Sarí el-Khalili. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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