The Take: Why Iranians are taking to Tehran’s streets during war

As bombs fall and millions are displaced, protests grow in Iran. Could this war be strengthening Iran’s resolve?

As bombs hit cities across Iran, thousands of people have taken to the streets in defiance to protest against the war. From Tehran University to the protests in the capital, we explore how Iranians are responding to the United States and Israeli attacks and what it reveals about the next generation’s view of the world.

In this episode:

Foad Izadi (@IzadiFoad), associate professor, Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome and Sonia Bhagat with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke and Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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