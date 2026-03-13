The Take: Why China’s citizens are rooting for Iran in the US-Israel war

As war disrupts Gulf oil routes, China faces rising energy risks. Could this deepen tensions with the US?

China is more affected than any country outside the Gulf by the US-Israel war due to its energy reliance on Iran. But as the war reshapes global trade and alliances, it also stands to benefit. As Donald Trump prepares for a rare visit to Beijing, could this crisis reshape the balance of power?

