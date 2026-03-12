Podcast, The Take
The Take: How will Iran’s new supreme leader change the war?

Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei supreme leader after his father’s killing. What does his rise mean as the war escalates?

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a gathering.
In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a gathering in Tehran on March 2, 2016. Iran marked the appointment of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to replace his father as its supreme leader with a new barrage of missiles against Israel and the Gulf states on March 9, 2026, as the Middle East war sent oil prices soaring [Rouhollah Vahdati/AFP]
Published On 12 Mar 2026

Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader after his father was killed in US-Israeli strikes. Little-known publicly but influential behind the scenes, he takes power during a rapidly escalating regional war. Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, and what could his leadership mean for the country and the conflict ahead?

In this episode: 

  • Ali Hashem (@alihashem), Al Jazeera Senior Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz and Sari el-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Chloe K Li, Tuleen Barakat, David Enders and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

