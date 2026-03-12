The Take: How will Iran’s new supreme leader change the war?
Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei supreme leader after his father’s killing. What does his rise mean as the war escalates?
Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader after his father was killed in US-Israeli strikes. Little-known publicly but influential behind the scenes, he takes power during a rapidly escalating regional war. Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, and what could his leadership mean for the country and the conflict ahead?
In this episode:
- Ali Hashem (@alihashem), Al Jazeera Senior Correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz and Sari el-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Chloe K Li, Tuleen Barakat, David Enders and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.
