The Take: The hidden battlefield – Censorship in the Israel-Iran war

Missiles fly between Israel and Iran, but censorship and access limits mean much of the war remains hidden from view.

A man holds the equipment used by Reuters cameraman Hussam al-Masri at the site where he was killed along with other journalists and people in Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still image taken from a video shot by Reuters photographer Hatem Khaled, who was wounded shortly afterwards in another strike while he was filming the site, August 25, 2025 [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Published On 11 Mar 2026

As missiles strike across Israel and Iran, what are we really allowed to see?

With strict censorship and limited access, journalists and the public are seeing only part of the story: who decides what information gets out, and what does that mean for truth in a war affecting millions?

In this episode: 

  • Diana Buttu (@dianabuttu), Human rights lawyer and analyst

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome and Sari el-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Chloe K Li, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

