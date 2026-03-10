The Take: How oil is at the center of the US-Israel war with Iran

As oil prices rise, the US, Israel and Iran seem ready to keep fighting no matter the costs.

The price of oil has soared over $100 a barrel globally as a result of the United States-Israeli war on Iran. Iran has essentially shut down shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz while Israel has attacked critical Iranian oil depots. Despite public pressure and outrage, all parties seem prepared to continue the war. What will it mean for the global economy and the people caught in the crossfire?

In this episode:

Zein Basravi (@virtualzein), Al Jazeera senior correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li with Sarí el-Khalili, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat, Spencer Cline and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Sheila H.

