The Take: ‘The Truth Social war’ – the US playbook for war with Iran

Trump declared ‘major combat operations’ on social media. Will this reshape the region for decades?

United States President Donald Trump announces that the US has begun 'major combat operations' in Iran, in an unknown location, in this screen grab from a video on Truth Social released February 28, 2026 [Donald Trump via Truth Social/Handout via Reuters]
Published On 1 Mar 2026

The US-Israeli war with Iran is here, and so is the information war. We track how “major combat operations” were announced and sold on Truth Social, the echoes of the Iraq War, and what claims about “threats” and “self-defense” mean for the Iranian people. With Tehran confirming Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death and its retaliation unfolding, we examine the start of a war that could reshape the region.

In this episode: 

  • Imran Khan, Al Jazeera senior correspondent and anchor

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Alexandra Locke, Marcos Bartolomé, Noor Wazwaz, and Sonia Bhagat, with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by David Enders and Alexandra Locke. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

