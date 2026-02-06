The Take: Ayman Mohyeldin – From Gaza and Tahrir to journalism today

Veteran journalist Ayman Mohyeldin on covering seismic change – and what it means for journalism’s next era.

What does it take to platform the truth? In this live episode from Web Summit Qatar, The Take talks to veteran correspondent and anchor Ayman Mohyeldin about the path from the US to Gaza and Tahrir Square that defined him as a journalist, bringing the moments that define our time to news audiences around the world.

In this episode:

Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM), MS NOW Anchor

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sari el-Khalili, with Melanie Marich, Tamara Khandaker and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

