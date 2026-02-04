Podcast, The Take
The Take: Rafah crossing partially reopens as wounded remain trapped

Rafah’s reopening came with heavy restrictions, leaving thousands of patients still unable to leave Gaza.

Palestinians coming from the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which was opened by Israel on Monday for a limited number of people, arrive at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, February 2, 2026.
After nearly two years of closure, Gaza’s Rafah crossing has reopened under tight Israeli controls. How is the crossing operating in practice? And what does this partial opening mean for the devastated state of Gaza’s health system, and for wounded patients and their families, and the fragile “ceasefire”?

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz and Sarí el-Khalili with Melanie Marich, Tuleen Barakat, and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker and Alexandra Locke. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

