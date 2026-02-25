The Take: What El Mencho’s death means for Mexico’s cartels
Mexico kills cartel leader El Mencho. Violence erupts nationwide. What changes now?
Mexico says it killed El Mencho, leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Within hours, highways burned and violence spread across multiple states. His death is being called a victory, but removing a kingpin doesn’t dismantle a cartel. What changes now for Mexico, and what doesn’t?
In this episode:
- Andalusia K Soloff (@Andalalucha), Journalist and filmmaker
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz, Sonia Bhagat, and Marcos Bartolome, with Spencer Cline, Tamara Khandaker, Tuleen Barakat and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Sari el-Khalili.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
