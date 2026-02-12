The Take: How deep do Epstein’s ties to Britain’s elite go?

New files expose Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to Britain’s elite. Could the fallout shake Keir Starmer’s Labour?

Ex-Prince Andrew was the tip of the iceberg. The latest trove of Epstein files reveals new details about former United Kingdom envoy Peter Mandelson’s “best pal” relationship with the convicted US sex offender that have pushed Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party into a new crisis. Is this the scandal that defines Labour?

Kieran Andrieu – political economist and Novara Media contributor

