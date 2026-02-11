Podcast, The Take
The Take: Bangladesh’s election tests the power of Gen Z

Bangladesh’s first post-uprising election tests whether a new generation can truly reshape power.

Supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chant slogans as they joined in at election campaign rally attended by the party chairman, Tarique Rahman, ahead of the national election at Pallabi, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 8, 2026. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Published On 11 Feb 2026

For the first time since the 2024 uprising, Bangladesh is heading to the polls. Voters will pick a new parliament and weigh in on a controversial “July Charter.” With Gen Z now the largest voting bloc, will this election deliver real change?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Noor Wazwaz and Chloe K Li with Marcos Bartolome, Tuleen Barakat, Maya Hamadeh, Sonia Bhagat, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.  

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

For more: Al Jazeera Investigates – 36 July: Uprising in Bangladesh

