The Take: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘one single cause’: Israel

How a convicted sex offender leveraged his money and contacts to advance Israel’s agenda and his own.

What do we know about Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to Israel? We talk with Craig Mokhiber, who spent decades inside the UN system, about what millions of newly released files reveal about Epstein’s effort to reshape the Middle East in Israel’s favor, why this story remains underreported, and what it means for how power operates globally.

In this episode:

Craig Mokhiber (@craigmokhiber), Human rights lawyer and former UN official

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome, Chloe K Li, and Tamara Khandaker, with Melanie Marich, Maya Hamadeh, Tuleen Barakat, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

