PodcastPodcast, Déjà Vu
Deja Vu: Did the fall of al-Andalus reshape Europe forever?
Deja Vu traces Europe’s Muslim history from Al-Andalus to today. Why are Muslims still treated as outsiders?
Published On 4 Oct 2026
From Spain to Sicily, Muslims helped shape Europe for centuries. Why do they still seem to be cast as outsiders? In this episode of Deja Vu, author Tariq Ali traces the rise of al-Andalus to its fall amid the burning of books and the loss of a shared past. How does that history still shape Europe’s politics today?
In this episode:
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- Tariq Ali (@TariqAli_News), author and editor of the New Left Review
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Mohamed Hassan, Marcos Bartolome and Sonia Bhagat. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. Our engagement producer is Adam Abou-Gad. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.
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