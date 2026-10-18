Deja Vu: Was ancient India the world’s forgotten superpower?

In Deja Vu’s latest episode, William Dalrymple explores ancient India’s global influence – and how it was overlooked.

Long before Europe ruled the seas, India’s vast ocean trade linked it to the world. Thinkers like Brahmagupta and Aryabhata spread mathematical ideas that shaped the Renaissance and the modern age. Then colonialism shifted the balance of power. As global power shifts back towards Asia, Deja Vu asks whether the colonial era was the exception.

In this episode:

William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill), author and historian

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Mohamed Hassan, Marcos Bartolome, Marthe van der Wolf, and David Enders. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. Our engagement producer is Adam Abou-Gad. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.

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