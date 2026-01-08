The Take: ‘Peace’ on paper, but catastrophe continues on the ground in Gaza

In the three months since the United States unveiled a 20-point Gaza plan, more than 400 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured in near-daily Israeli attacks. Gaza has been fragmented, with Israel controlling more than half its territory. Is this “peace plan” truly about peace?

Mohammed Mhawish (@mohamhawish), Journalist and Writer

