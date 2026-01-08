The Take: Could Iran be the next Venezuela?

The US is watching as economic hardships have driven Iranians to hold protests in cities across the nation.

Iranians have taken to the streets in nationwide protests against the country’s economic crisis. During a police crackdown on protesters, dozens of people have been killed, and more have been arrested. United States President Donald Trump has warned Iran that if the brutality continues, Iran would be “hit very hard by the United States”. Why is the US threatening intervention?

Narges Bajoghli (@nargesbajoghli), Associate Professor of Middle East Studies, Johns Hopkins University

