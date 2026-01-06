The Take: What does Israel’s recognition of Somaliland mean for the region?

Israel has become the first country in the world to recognise the breakaway region of Somaliland since it declared independence in 1991. What does the move mean for regional tensions around the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, and what will aligning with Israel mean for Somaliland?

Faisal Ali (@FaisalAHAli), journalist, Al Jazeera English

