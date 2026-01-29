The Take: ‘They picked the wrong state’ – how Minneapolis is fighting back
Minneapolis mobilizes rapid response networks and mutual aid as protests grow against US federal immigration agents.
What’s behind the organization of protests in Minneapolis? The US city has seen the mobilization of local rapid response networks, mutual aid groups, and demonstrators like Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by federal immigration agents. Organizers are drawing on lessons from movements that emerged after the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, building a sustained movement for community defense.
In this episode:
- Marcia Howard (@marciahoward38thstreet), president of the Minneapolis Federation of Educators, Local 59 and community steward of George Floyd Square
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li and Sarí el-Khalili, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Tamara Khandaker, Tuleen Barakat, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
