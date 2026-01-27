Podcast, The Take
News

The Take: Inside Gaza after Israel’s last captive is found

With the body of the final Israeli captive returned, Palestinians are waiting to see if Israel will implement a true ceasefire.

Palestinian women walk through a landfill in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on January 25, 2026. Since October 10, a fragile US-sponsored truce in Gaza has largely halted the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas, but both sides have alleged frequent violations. [Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP]
Palestinian women walk through a landfill in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on January 25, 2026. Since October 10, a fragile US-sponsored truce in Gaza has largely halted the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas, but both sides have alleged frequent violations. [Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP]
Published On 27 Jan 2026

Save

The remains of the final Israeli captive held in Gaza have been returned to Israel. For months, the Israeli government has cited the remaining bodies of captives as a reason for limiting crossings into Gaza, delaying aid deliveries to Palestinians, and slowing the implementation of the agreed-upon ceasefire. With this justification now gone, what will change for Palestinians in Gaza?

In this episode: 

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list
  • Maram Humaid (@MaramGaza), Al Jazeera journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili and Melanie Marich, with Tamara Khandaker, Tuleen Barakat, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on XInstagramFacebook, and YouTube

Advertisement