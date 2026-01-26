The Take: Minnesota, ICE and the makings of a US civil war

A 2024 simulation found US civil war could be triggered by clashes between state and federal law enforcement.

United States federal immigration raids continue in Minnesota, and the operation has set the stage for a standoff between state officials and the federal government. Governor Tim Walz has readied Minnesota’s National Guard, while the Pentagon has ordered troops to be on standby. A 2024 University of Pennsylvania simulation warned that similar state-federal standoffs could escalate into broader armed conflict.

