The Take: Inside Trump’s plan to rebuild Gaza without Palestinians
The US launches a ‘board of peace’ for Gaza, but Palestinians have no seat at the table.
A billion dollars buys a seat at the table shaping Gaza’s future, but Palestinians are not invited. As the United States moves into phase two of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a so-called “board of peace” promises reconstruction, while conditions in Gaza remain unchanged and control stays firmly in outsiders’ hands.
In this episode:
- Nour Odeh, Al Jazeera correspondent
