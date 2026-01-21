The Take: Inside Trump’s plan to rebuild Gaza without Palestinians

The US launches a ‘board of peace’ for Gaza, but Palestinians have no seat at the table.

A billion dollars buys a seat at the table shaping Gaza’s future, but Palestinians are not invited. As the United States moves into phase two of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a so-called “board of peace” promises reconstruction, while conditions in Gaza remain unchanged and control stays firmly in outsiders’ hands.

In this episode:

Nour Odeh, Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz and Melanie Marich, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Tamara Khandaker, Sari el-Khalii, Tuleen Barakat and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube