The Take: Iran, Trump, and the deadliest crackdown on protests yet

As protests continue, Iran and the US seem to hint at readiness for war.

A member of the Iranian police attends a pro-government rally in Tehran, Iran, January 12, 2026 [Stringer/WANA/Reuters]
Published On 14 Jan 2026

Iran’s protests started with economic demands. Now, the Iranian government says it is ready for war. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has told Iranian protesters that “help is on the way”, as Washington discusses military options. Could tension spread far beyond Iran?

In this episode: 

  • Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi), Center for International Policy senior fellow and host of The Iran Podcast

