The Take: What Aleppo’s fighting reveals about Syria’s fragile peace

A fragile ceasefire in Aleppo raises urgent questions about Syria’s unity.

Members of general security forces stand guard in the Ashrafieh neighbourhood, after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters left the Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday, state-run Ekhbariya TV said, following a ceasefire deal that allowed evacuations after days of deadly clashes, in Aleppo, Syria, January 11, 2026.
Members of the general security forces stand guard in the Ashrafieh neighbourhood, after Kurdish-led SDF fighters left the Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday, in Aleppo, Syria, January 11, 2026 [Khalil Ashawi/Reuters]
Published On 13 Jan 2026

A ceasefire in Aleppo has halted days of deadly fighting between the Syrian army and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). With civilians displaced and trust deeply shaken, questions are growing about whether Syria’s post-war transition can survive in the long term.

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz and Melanie Marich, with Tamara Khandaker, David Enders and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Kylene Kiang and Ney Alvarez. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

