The Take: Can Haiti’s last hospital survive armed groups?

In Haiti’s capital, doctors work under fire as armed groups close in. With most hospitals shut, Tabarre is one of the last still open. Patients bleed, burn and beg for care while doctors risk all to treat them. Can Haiti’s wounded – and those who heal them – find a way to survive?

