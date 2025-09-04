The Take: Will Lebanon disarm Hezbollah?

With pressure mounting, Lebanon sets a year-end deadline for Hezbollah to disarm, but the group rejects the plan.

Hezbollah is under pressure to lay down its arms, as part of a United States-backed plan. Lebanon’s government has asked the army to draft a proposal by the end of the year. Facing continued Israeli strikes and the aftermath of the assassination of much of its leadership, including Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah refuses to disarm, calling the effort a trap. With no trust and no guarantees, where will Lebanon go from here?

In this episode:

Ali Harb (@Harbpeace), Al Jazeera Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, and Tracie Hunte, with Manny Panaretos, Phillip Lanos, Melanie Marich, Farhan Rafid, Kisaa Zehra, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube