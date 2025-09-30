The Take: How a livestreamed femicide rocked Argentina

Will Argentinian President Javier Milei survive the protests and scandals shaking his country?

Femicides, corruption scandals and economic pain are all shaking Argentina. President Javier Milei, facing protests and poor provincial election results, is hoping that a financial bailout from United States President Donald Trump will also bail him out, politically. With legislative elections coming up, how will Milei survive this compound crisis?

Natalie Alcoba (@nataliealcoba), Journalist

