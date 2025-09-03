The Take: What does survival look like inside Gaza City?

Al Jazeera correspondent Hani Mahmoud speaks to The Take from Gaza City as Israel’s takeover intensifies.

As the Israeli military escalates its takeover of Gaza City, Al Jazeera continues to report from the ground on the day-to-day reality for more than a million Palestinians still there. As top scholars declare that Israel is committing genocide, and as US plans for a “Riviera of the Middle East” continue to circulate, how are Palestinians facing what comes next?

