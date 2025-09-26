The Take: Ahmed al-Sharaa’s high-stakes bid to remake Syria

For the first time in nearly 60 years, a Syrian leader speaks at the United Nations. It was a symbolic moment for a nation long-isolated from the international stage. President Ahmed al-Sharaa says he can rebuild Syria through private investment and a deal with Israel. But how much can he concede in the name of progress, without losing Syrian public support?

