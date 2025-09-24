The Take: Why Eswatini said yes to US deportees

The United States has now struck deals with five African countries to accept deportees convicted of crimes. The individuals would not be sent to their countries of origin, but to a third country. Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, has already taken five men who are not its citizens. With Ghana, Rwanda, South Sudan and others signing on, what do these governments gain? And what happens to due process for the people caught in between?

In this episode:

Cebelihle Mbuyisa (@CebelihleM), Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tracie Hunte, Sarí el Khalili and Haleema Shah, with Melanie Marich, Kisaa Zehra, Farhan Rafid and guest host Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube