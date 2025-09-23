The Take: Will Europe boycott Israel?
European protests are forcing leaders to act on Israel, but is this real change or just a pressure valve?
From Madrid to Brussels, protesters are turning sport, culture and trade into flashpoints over Israel’s war on Gaza. Europe’s leaders are proposing sanctions on Israel and recognition of Palestinian statehood. Is this momentum strong enough to shift power? Or are governments offering small steps to manage unrest while avoiding deeper change?
Recommended Storieslist of 2 items
- list 1 of 2The Take: ‘Take it down’ – the fight for the White House Peace Vigil
- list 2 of 2The Take: What is the future of US dissent in the post-Charlie Kirk era?
In this episode:
- Alys Samson Estapé, organiser, Stop Complicity With Israel
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Haleema Shah, with Manny Panaretos, Chloe K Li, Melanie Marich, Kisaa Zehra, Farhan Rafid and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Kylene Kiang.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us: