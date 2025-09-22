The Take: What is the future of US dissent in the post-Charlie Kirk era?

A wave of firings has followed the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. From TV hosts and journalists to professors, critics who spoke honestly about his record have faced consequences, even as Kirk is elevated as a martyr by the right. What does this backlash reveal about who gets to speak freely in the United States today?

Manisha Krishnan, senior culture editor, WIRED

