The Take: Why is Bangladesh saying it can no longer host Rohingya?

Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh is the world’s largest refugee camp. What future awaits the Rohingya refugees stuck there?

Bangladesh has sheltered more than a million Rohingya refugees for eight years, since they fled ethnic cleansing in Myanmar. Now, the government says it cannot cope alone. As aid falls and pressure rises, what future awaits the refugees in Cox’s Bazar – and what will it take for them to return safely to Myanmar?

Tony Cheng (@TLCBkk), Al Jazeera correspondent

