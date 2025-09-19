The Take: ‘Take it down’ – the fight for the White House Peace Vigil
For 44 years, 24 hours a day, a symbol of dissent has stood across from the White House – often considered the longest act of political protest in US history. The White House Peace Vigil greets visitors from all over the world, calling for nuclear disarmament and an end to war. Then, it caught the eye of US President Donald Trump.
In this episode:
- Marissa Lang, (@Marissa_Jae), Reporter, The Washington Post
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz, Sarí el-Khalili, Haleema Shah with Chloe K Li, Kisaa Zehra, Melanie Marich, Farhan Rafid, and our host, Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
