The Take: How is China using AI in the classroom?

Artificial intelligence education now starts at the age of six in China. The Ministry of Education has rolled out new guidelines to teach AI at every grade level. For President Xi Jinping, AI is a priority. Will the toddlers of today be the tech titans of the future?

Katrina Yu, Al Jazeera Correspondent

