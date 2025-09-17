Podcast, The Take
The Take: Israel razes Gaza City as UN commission declares genocide

As Israel rejects a UN inquiry that found Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, ground troops roll into Gaza City.

Israel launched its long-anticipated ground assault on Gaza City at dawn on September 16, a day after winning backing from its top ally, the United States, despite mounting international alarm [Eyad BABA/AFP]
Published On 17 Sep 2025

Israel has launched a major ground offensive in Gaza City, where about 900,000 people are living. It follows weeks of bombardment, destroying residential buildings and forcing Palestinians to flee the city for what they fear may be the final time. As a United Nations inquiry adds to the findings that Israel’s war on Gaza is a genocide, what will regional powers do now?

