The Take: Israel razes Gaza City as UN commission declares genocide

As Israel rejects a UN inquiry that found Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, ground troops roll into Gaza City.

Israel has launched a major ground offensive in Gaza City, where about 900,000 people are living. It follows weeks of bombardment, destroying residential buildings and forcing Palestinians to flee the city for what they fear may be the final time. As a United Nations inquiry adds to the findings that Israel’s war on Gaza is a genocide, what will regional powers do now?

Youmna ElSayed (@YoumnaElSayed17), Al Jazeera correspondent

