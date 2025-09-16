The Take: Has France become ungovernable?

Can France’s new prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, steer the country out of crisis?

France is facing a test under its new prime minister. Sebastien Lecornu must steer the country through political chaos, protests and rising debt. Will he be the one to keep the government standing and guide France towards stability, or will the crisis deepen?

In this episode:

Rim-Sarah Alouane, researcher and legal scholar

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, Sarí el-Khalili and Tamara Khandaker, with Kylene Kiang, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Kisaa Zehra, Farhan Rafid, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke and Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube