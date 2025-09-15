The Take: After bombing Qatar, why did Israel strike Yemen?

Israel strikes Yemen’s capital, fuelling disruption and paranoia. How is the escalation being felt by common Yemenis?

Israel has intensified its strikes in Yemen, targeting the Houthi leadership and plunging the capital Sanaa into deadly chaos. The attacks have killed dozens, prompted a climate of fear, led to mass detentions – including of United Nations staff – and threatened critical humanitarian aid. So, how is the escalation being felt by Yemeni civilians?

Abubakr Al-Shamahi, Al Jazeera Journalist

