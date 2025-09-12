The Take: What Charlie Kirk’s death says about political division in the US

Shot while answering a question about mass shootings, outspoken gun-rights advocate and conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed on a university campus. What does this moment signal for escalating political violence and the state of US politics?

In this episode:

Dr Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy), Professor of Rhetoric, University of North Georgia

Episode credits:

