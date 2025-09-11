The Take: Why is Gen Z protesting in Nepal?

Curfews, soldiers in the streets, and a prime minister’s resignation. After a social media blackout and years of corruption claims, Nepal erupted. Security forces fired live rounds, killing at least 19. With demands for mass resignations and new elections, what’s next for Nepal?

Ramyata Limbu, journalist and filmmaker

