The Take: Why did Israel strike Doha?
What Israel’s unprecedented attack on Doha tells us about the future of Gaza and its relationship with the US.
Israeli missiles hit Qatar’s capital, Doha, on Tuesday, with Israel saying it was targeting Hamas leaders, as they met to discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza. Qatar called it a breach of sovereignty. With global condemnation mounting, what does this unprecedented attack mean for the negotiations and the people in Gaza?
In this episode:
Osama Bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid), Al Jazeera correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sarí el-Khalili and Tracie Hunte, with Amy Walters, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Kisaa Zehra and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
