The Take: Is US healthcare still using racist medical practices?

When a new kidney could save your life, every minute counts. When Jazmin Evans discovered she could have received a kidney four years earlier, she was shocked. When she found out the delay was due to a racially biased testing process, she tried to warn others.

This is a story from the archives. This originally aired on December 19, 2024. None of the dates, titles or other references from that time has been changed.

In this episode:

Jazmin Evans, kidney transplant patient, PhD Student of Africology at Temple University

