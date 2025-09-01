Podcast, The Take
The Take: Is US healthcare still using racist medical practices?

Jazmin Evans, a student at Temple University, prepares her post-kidney transplant medications at home in Philadelphia on February 16, 2024. Evans had been waiting for a new kidney for four years when her hospital revealed shocking news: She should have been put on the transplant list in 2015 instead of 2019 — and a racially biased organ test was to blame [Tassanee Vejpongsa/AP Photo]
Published On 1 Sep 2025

When a new kidney could save your life, every minute counts. When Jazmin Evans discovered she could have received a kidney four years earlier, she was shocked. When she found out the delay was due to a racially biased testing process, she tried to warn others.

This is a story from the archives. This originally aired on December 19, 2024. None of the dates, titles or other references from that time has been changed. 

In this episode:

  • Jazmin Evans, kidney transplant patient, PhD Student of Africology at Temple University

Source: Al Jazeera

