The Take: Can Brazil convict Bolsonaro and stand up to Trump?

Brazil’s former president is under house arrest after the country’s Supreme Court found Jair Bolsonaro had violated social media and political messaging rules. Now on trial for an alleged coup attempt, United States President Donald Trump has called Bolsonaro’s prosecution a “witch hunt” and hit Brazil with 50 percent tariffs, an interference President Lula calls a breach of national sovereignty.

In this episode:

Maria Martha Bruno, journalist, Agencia Publica

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tracie Hunte, Noor Wazwaz, Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat and Diana Ferrero, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Kisaa Zehra, Marya Khan, and Malika Bilal. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube