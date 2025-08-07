The Take: The witnesses of the first nuclear bomb

Eighty years after the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, what nuclear threats does the world face?

What is the threat of nuclear war today? With tensions on the rise, a new telling of firsthand accounts of the creation of the atomic bomb and the Manhattan Project shows the echoes of those decisions today. Eighty years after the US bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, we hear an oral history from the people who built the bomb in secrecy, to those who suffered its consequences.

In this episode:

Garett Graff (@vermontgmg) – Journalist and historian

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sonia Bhagat, and Diana Ferrero, with Manny Panaretos, Marcos Bartolomé, Melanie Marich, Kisaa Zehra, Marya Khan, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

