The Take: What Trump’s tariffs mean for Shein and Temu shoppers

US President Trump is ending a duty-free loophole used by Shein and Temu, signalling major changes to online retail.

Temu logo in front of the US flag in this illustration, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 4, 2025 [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
Published On 6 Aug 2025

Are US tariffs about to end the “add to cart” era? United States President Donald Trump’s move to end the de minimis exemption closes a loophole used by Shein, Temu and others to ship duty-free. With costs likely passed to shoppers, consumers are starting to rethink the real price of ultra-cheap clothing.

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz, Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat and Sarí el-Khalili, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Marya Khan, Melanie Marich, Kisaa Zehra and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

